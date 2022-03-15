New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On Tuesday morning, Salman Khan presented Bollywood fans with Eidi. The actor shared the teaser of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Runway 34' today and wrote, "I don't have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34."

The cast of the film including Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet released the teaser of Runway 34 with the tagline: "The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground."

Take a look at the teaser here:

The 48-second clip opens with visuals of a plane flying in stormy weather, with Ajay Devgan and Rakul Preet Singh as the pilots, it presents the difficulties coming towards them as they cannot land their flight due to heavy rainfall. It is impossible to land here," radios air traffic control; "Hume koi aise information nahi mila (we have received no such information," responds a tense Ajay on the radio.

The teaser then shows Amitabh Bachchan, as he is explaining the mechanism of gravity by saying, "Gurutwa aakarshan or the law of Gravity, Jo cheez jitni tezi se upar jaati hai utni hi tezi se neeche bhi aati hai."

Inspired by true events, the trailer of this edge-of-the-seat thriller will be released on March 21. Apart from the Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Runway 34 will also feature Ajey Nagar (better known as Carry Minati), Angira Dhar, and Boman Irani.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Films, 'Runway 34' is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. 'Runway 34' is landing on Eid, April 29.

