Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Jet Off To Qatar For FIFA Semi-Finals

With the FIFA World Cup semi-finals coming up soon, a number of Bollywood stars have flown to Qatar to watch the games. On Tuesday, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted at the airport. Additionally, Ananya's rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur was seen jetting off to Qatar for the world cup semi-finals.

In the images shared by the paparazzi, the Liger actress was seen with her dad Chunky Panday, wearing a blue bodycon dress which she paired with white sneakers. Whereas, Aditya was spotted wearing a lavender sweatshirt which he teamed with jeans. The duo was photographed separately.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor was photographed in the company of his daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor at the airport.

Rumours about Ananya and Aditya's relationship started doing the rounds when filmmaker Karan Johar, on his show Koffee with Karan, hinted that something was brewing between the two of them.

Later, a picture of the two talking at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash had surfaced online which added some extra fuel to their relationship rumours. Furthermore, they were spotted posing together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali event this year.

In July, it was alleged that the two actors have an inclination for one another, which is a fairly recent development in their lives. Although, it is possible that they had been keeping it secret before and the news is gradually making its way out, according to ETimes. Moreover, even on on Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya had confessed that she finds Aditya 'hot'.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, and her upcoming projects include Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2. Earlier today, she posted a drop-dead-gorgeous picture from her Bazaar cover and created a stir on the internet. She donned a monokini styled side-slit gown with a black blazer and a bob cut for the Shaan Capsule Collection by Jimmy Choo for Bazaar India.

Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, recently featured in Rashtra Kavach Om and will next seen be appearing in Jungleland.