New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rumored couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted together at the screening of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's upcoming movie 'Shershaah'. In a video posted on the Instagram page of paparazzi 'viralbhayani', Vicky Kaushal was spotted as he walked out of an auditorium, fixing his mask. Behind him, Katrina Kaif waited by the door for a few seconds before stepping out, accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif. While Katrina donned a denim shirt and shiny black pants, Vicky opted for a cool look in his olive sweatshirt and black headgear.

Although Katrina and Vicky have made it a point to not discuss their personal lives in the media, the duo has been often spotted going for dinner and lunch dates.

Vicky, when asked if he is dating Kaif in a 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, responded, "I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations, and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting."

Once actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor spilled the beans about them in an interview.

In an interview with Zoom, Kapoor was asked about a rumored relationship in Bollywood that is real, to which he said, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”

The rumored couple's fans were overjoyed at their pictures. "Vicky and Katrina just melt my heart! Such dignity and class," one fan wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post. "Happy happy seeing them," wrote another.

Meanwhile, besides Katrina and Vicky, the screening of Shershaah was attended by filmmaker Punit Malhotra and Ramesh Taurani. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the male lead in the movie, was seen interacting with the guests. Based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, the film is set to start streaming on Prime Video from August 12.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha