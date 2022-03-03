New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The most adored Bigg Boss season 15 couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's much-awaited music video titled as 'Rula Deti Hai' has been released on the video-sharing platform YouTube. The power couple gave a treat to their fans on Thursday as they dropped the track. The teaser of the song was unveiled by Karan and Tejasswi on March 1 on the Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel.

Fans were eagerly waiting for the song, and now since it has been released, fans are going gaga over their sizzling chemistry. Soon after the song was released, it garnered above two lakh likes, and fans spammed the comment section with love.

Take a look at the video here:

The song is a slow romantic song. The video starts with Karan walking on the beach with memories of Tejasswi in his heart. The song revolves around the good memories Karan had with Tejasswi and now what the reality is.

Earlier, Karan stated that the video 'Rula Deti Hai' is very close to his heart and is very special for him and Tejasswi. Karan had shared in a post, “#Ruladetihai is gonna be in my heart for all the special reasons coz this is our first song together my sweet laddoo @tejasswiprakash”.

While sharing the teaser of the song with fans Karan thanked them for their love and support. Sharing the teaser Karan wrote, “Guys! Finally, the teaser of #RulaDetiHai is now on @DesiMusicFactry official YouTube channel Full video will be out on 3rd March 12pm. Stay tuned.. Thank you thank you for your love! So grateful itsmetejasswi yasserdesai iamrajatnagpal AnshulGarg80 TonyKakkar”.

The couple fell in love on Bigg Boss 15. This will be Karan and Tejasswi's first project together. Ever since the couple completed the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15, they have been painting the town red. And now, fans and followers of the couple are curious to know every detail of their love life.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen