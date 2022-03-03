New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: March 2022 is here and so is some really interesting content to watch on OTT. On that note, here are some new films, shows, and series that will get released on online streaming, OTT platform this Friday.

Here's a list of upcoming Friday OTT releases:

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

The Ajay Devgn starring series will release on March 4 on the streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The series is a remake of the successful British series 'Luther', which presents a dark and riveting tale of a cop's journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice. The series also features Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Undekhi Season 2

The Nandish Singh Sandhu starrer series is all set to release on March 4 on Sony Liv. The sequel to Undekhi is based on people who have been oppressed finally going about looking for justice and fairness in the world. The series also features Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya, Anchal Singh, and Apeksha Porwal Meiyang Chang in pivotal roles.

Jugaadistaan

With a cast of Sumeet Vyas, Tanvi Azmi, Akash Khurana, Chirag Vohra, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt, and Ahsaas Channa, among others Jugaadistan will release on Lionsgate Play on March 4. the series based on dark and gritty side of college campus life.

Sutliyan

Sutliyan will release on Zee 5 on March 4. The series is based on the story of a family where the adult children return to their family home in Bhopal, the city where they grew up, weeks before Diwali, and while all the cleaning they went on an emotional ride of their past baggage.

Pieces of Her

Pieces of Her starring Leighton Meester, Christina Wolfe, Luke Norris, Ziad Bakri will release on Netflix on March 4. The series is based on a woman who is accused of killing her best friend while a weekend getaway to Croatia.

