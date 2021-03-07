New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 show has ended but the contestants of the show are still grabbing the headlines. Recently, the queen of entertainment, Rakhi Sawant told some media portals that she is disappointed with BB 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her co-contestant Aly Goni.

Rakhi said that she called Rubina several times but she did not pick up her call and is ignoring her. The Main Hoon Na actress also revealed the reason why she is upset with her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants. Rakhi said that her mother Jaya Swant is admitted to the hospital as she is undergoing chemotherapy, and she wants to meet Rubina and Aly.

As soon as the Bigg Boss 14 show was over, Rakhi's friends from the film fraternity visited her ailing mother in the hospital, but the actress is upset that Rubina and Aly did not come to pay a visit to her.

Rakhi told SpotBoyE, "My mother is being admitted again to the hospital for her chemo. I will not tell you all who all are coming to see her. You guys will see it yourself. As saying all this doesn’t sound good”.

The Pardesiya song fame actress also said that she called Rubina several times, but she did not pick her call. She further said, "I saw a news in which Rubina said that she will help me in every possible way, but I do not need her help, I just want her to pay a visit to my mother."

Adding further to it, she said, "my mother loves Rubina and Aly, and she has just one request, whenever they get time, they should come and visit my mother or should just connect through a video call.

Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss 14 show as a challenger along with Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, and Vikas Gupta. She was the only challenger who reached the grand finale of this season.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma