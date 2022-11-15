Rubina Dilaik’s Co-Star Sahil Uppal To Get Married Next Month In Jaipur | Read Details

Television heartthrob Sahil Uppal, who co-starred alongside Rubina Dilaik in her super hit television show ‘Shakti’, is reportedly getting married. The actor will be tying the knot in a private ceremony next month.

The actor, who rose to fame post his stint in shows like ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman’ and ‘Pinjara Khubsurati Ka’, will reportedly get married in Jaipur in December 2022. Sahil Uppal will tie the knot with television writer Aakriti Atreja.

Aakriti Atreja is known for penning superhit daily soaps on Hindi television including ‘Imliee’ and ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’. The duo will have a private wedding with only close family members and friends in attendance on December 8 in Jaipur.

"Love happens on its own. We were introduced by my flatmates who were her college friends around six years ago. We hit it off instantly and became best friends. That's the best part about our relationship. Eventually, we fell in love and decided to take the plunge (smiles). Apart from her nature, she is quite creative. That's what attracted me to her most. She has also done a course in direction,” told Sahil in an interview with ETimes.

The actor also opened up about having a destination wedding. “We wanted to have a destination wedding. I have a huge family and it wasn’t feasible for everyone to travel to places like Goa. Jaipur from my hometown, Delhi, seemed to be the most convenient choice,” told the ‘Shakti’ star in an interview with ETimes.

Sahil Uppal has not been seen on television lately. Opening about the same in the interview, the actor added that he was offered reality shows including ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, but the deal could not materialize. He also spoke about being offered ‘Bigg Boss 16’, but said that he does not feel quite ready about it.

“There will be circumstances that will test me mentally and emotionally and it might bring out the worst in me. I don’t want my family and loved ones to watch that side of me. Besides, a lot remains to be explored as an actor and I want to continue dabbling in the fiction genre,” said Sahil in his interview with ETimes.