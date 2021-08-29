Actress Rubina Dilaik dropped a video on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen grooving and twerking on a trending song, Touch It by KiDi.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is winning the internet with her recent social media posts. The TV actress who enjoys 6.3 million followers alone on her Instagram page knows how to keep her fans hooked by regularly dropping alluring pics and videos.

Recently, Rubina dropped a video on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen grooving and twerking on a trending song, Touch It by KiDi. She is seen donning a baby pink sports bra paired with matching leggings. Flaunting her no-makeup look, she had tied up her hair in a bun and is seen shaking legs next to the swimming pool.

Sharing the video, Rubina captioned it as "Vibe-in" along with a cake and goofy emoji.

Here have a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

As soon as she dropped the post, fans bombarded her comment section with appreciating messages. Appreciating her beauty, one of the users wrote, "You don't even know how beautiful you are looking, my heart is feeling that just keep looking at you my whole life". Another wrote, "Oh hello hotness"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was seen in the recently released music video Bheeg Jaunga with Stebin Ben. Announcing the release of her song, she shared a snippet of her song on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Heyyy…. My beautiful people..Here Is The Most Awaited Song 'Bheeg Jaunga' Stebin Ben x Rubina Dilaik.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Within just a day the song has garnered 12 million views and growing. It's been only a day, and fans are crushing over the duo's chemistry in the music video. They have been demanding the makers for another music video of the duo.

For unversed, Rubina rose to fame with a character of Radhika from Zee TV's popular serial Chotti Bahu'. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the actress, and she went on to do a powerful character of transgender in Colors TV, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv