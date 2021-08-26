New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Boss lady Rubina Dilaik is happily married to actor Abhinav shukla. The couple has together appeared on the reality show Bigg boss. Rubina and her husband shares a very happy relation. The two got married three years back and their relation is just to cute to handle! But do you know that Abhinav Shukla is not the one who caught Rubina's eye first.

Yes! you heard it right, there was someone else in her life before Abhinav. For unversed, Rubina made her acting debut in Tv with a Zee serial called Choti Bahu. She was the female lead opposite Avinash Sachdev. Yes, here he is Avinash Sachdev, Choti Bahu famed actor who met with Rubina's heart during the show. however in the beginnig the two did not get along at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

The two considered each other as arrogant and there was no interaction between them for months. The dynamics of their relation change on the set itself while shooting outdoor.

Gradually after talking, they started dating. Avinash Sachdev and Rubina Dated for a while and then it became unclear for both. Avinash wanted to marry Rubina and had convinced her parents too. After a romour of Avinash's secret marriage surfaced the idea of marriage got blurred.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Eventually, Avinash's affair with another actress lead his breakup with Rubina. In an Interview, Rubina mentioned, " Her past relation has made her even stronger, whatever happened in the past was good for her. It made her a better person".

Rubina has done many shows after that and have won the reality show Bigg Boss. Rubina is celebrates her birthday on August 26 i.e. today. On the work front, she will be seen in a music video ' Bheeg Jaunga' which will release on August 28, while her husband was last seen in another reality show Khatron Ke khiladi.

Posted By: Ashita Singh