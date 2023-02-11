Rubina Dilaik Posts Pic With Swollen Lips And Sick Face; Calls Herself 'Duck'

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has left everyone worried after she posted a picture of herself, flaunting her swollen face and lips. The Shakti actress also revealed that she is not keeping well for the past few days. Soon after this, her post's comments section was showered with 'Get Well Soon' wishes.

Sharing a couple of pictures of her sick face and swollen lips, Rubina wrote in the caption, "fever, sore throat , infection and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck ( without fillers)…. And m frustrated and also laughing looking at myself… wtf."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Netizens headed to the comments section and expressed concern about Rubina's health. An Instagram user wrote, "Being a doctor I can tell that swollen lip is not a symptom of any influenza/ parainfluenza/ covid like a viral infection," another user commented, "When immune system lowers due to fatigue. cycle .over exertions viral infections arises due to weather change," while one also stated, "Ruby please take proper care of yourself for us we love you so so so much ap Jaan ho hmari ap acche to hm acche apko kuch bhi hota h to hm log rote h apke liye please ap acche se khyl rakho apna rest everything is going to be fine so please be healthy and happy."