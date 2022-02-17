New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is also one of the most popular television actresses. She became famous from her stint in the serial Chhoti Bahu and later added more weightage to her name by winning the Bigg Boss Trophy. Rubina enjoys a large fan-following always keeps them entertained by posting reels and photos on the photo-sharing app, Instagram.

Rubina recently shared pictures of her that went crazily viral on the internet as Rubina is looking extra gorgeous in the pictures. Decked up in a purple dress, Rubina posted a series of pictures on Instagram and wrote, " In my Barbie World".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina looked like a real-life barbie in the purple dress with purple highlights. Rubina dropped her photos in the middle of the week and stunned her fans. She played muse to the fashion designer house Geisha and picked a short lavender dress for the pictures.

The pictures of Rubina had princess written all over it. Her 7.6 Million followers just couldn't stop showering her with likes and comments. Commenting on the pic, a user wrote, 'Princess'. Another user wrote, 'You are looking so beautiful, I do not know what to write. Another user commented and wrote, 'You always make us fall in love with you, my Barbie doll'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Earlier, today Rubina posted another mind-blowing pic of her where she looks like an Egyptian god. Sharing the pic, Rubina wrote, "Penchant for Perfection! Yet Imperfect."

On the professional front, Rubina was last seen in Bigg Boss 14. She had started her career in the year 2008 with the serial 'Choti Bahu. It ran for two years and Rubina's character received much love from the audience. Apart from Choti Bahu, Rubina featured in shows like Choti Bahu2, Saas Bina Sasural, and Punar Vivah. She again rose back to her popularity with the Colors Show Shakti-Astitva Ke Pehchan Ki.

Posted By: Ashita Singh