New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik is one of the most loved T.V celebrities with a fan following of 7 million on her Instagram. The actress leaves no stones unturned when it comes to updating and entertaining her fans. She is often seen posting pictures and videos on social media handles and once again the actress is giving major chill vacation vibes to her fans.



Rubina is an active social media user and keeps on uploading pictures from her day-to-day life. Recently, the Chhoti Bahu actress took to her Instagram and shared a post, in which she can be seen spending quality time at her native place, Himachal Pradesh, as she cooks food on a stove. Rubina captioned the post as, “Friends: What are you doing for the weekend? Me:”



Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

The actress is a travel lover and recently visited Tabo -- a small village located in Himachal Pradesh. Apart from that, the actress also visited Spiti valley and she was accompanied by her husband Abhinav Shukla.



Sharing some glimpse of the trip, Rubina posted pictures over Instagram and wrote "Finding fans in such remote places, just fills my heart with #gratitude …… Tabo is a small village and has the oldest Monastery which dates back to the 10th century BC …… This is my Devbhoomi #himachal".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)



Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in a private ceremony in the year 2018. The duo appeared in the T.V reality show Bigg Boss season 14, where the actress walked away with the trophy. After the show, Rubina returned to her daily soap -- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, whereas Abhinav participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen