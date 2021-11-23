New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is one of the fittest actresses in the industry. However, after contracting the novel coronavirus, the actress gained some weight. And because of this, she is now being trolled by netizens on social media.

Reacting to this, the actress dropped a powerful post with a gorgeous sun-kissed pic calling the trollers "pseudo fans". Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Dear well Wishers/ PSEUDO FANS , I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages , you don’t see my worth if I don’t hire a PR or if I don’t tip paps for spotting … you are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now , I don’t wear good (designer) clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects …. Well , I am indeed disappointed that , FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work ….. But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all…. ITS MY LIFE and it has phases , and you too are a phase of my life !PS :- I respect my fans, so don’t call yourself my FAN !"

Extending support to Rubina, recently, Bigg Boss fame and Punjab actress Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram handle and called out to haters for trolling the actress. She welcomed the Shakti Astitva Kai Ehsaas Ki actress to the group where celebs are hated and criticised for gaining weight. She also slammed the trollers and said that she believed COVID would make people sensitive.

Never underestimate the pain of a person, because, in all honesty, everyone is struggling......some people are just better at hiding it than others ....... n I’m super proud of myself. I agree with @rubinadilaik welcome to the group ...Shayad log bhool gaye hai body sirf ik size ki nahi hoti ..... mujhe lga covid ke baad log Thora sensitive behave krenge ......" her post read.

Coming back to Rubina Dilaik, this is not the first time the actress opened up on gaining weight and not feeling ashamed of it. She confessed that earlier trolling used to affect her, but now she is being kind to herself and her body.

