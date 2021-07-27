The singer in the upcoming music video featuring Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla is Vishal Mishra. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to feature in a music video. Yes, the 'it' couple of TV are now going to star together once again for Vyrl production's song.

The winner of the 14th season of the high-voltage reality show, Bigg Boss, Rubina took to her official social media handle to announce the music video. She shared a still featuring herself with hubby Abhinav where the actress is seen wearing a white salwar-kameez with blue floral prints. On the other hand Abhinav was seen in a light pink shirt.

The ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actress captioned her Instagram photo and wrote, “Your guesses were bang on……. we @ashukla09 worked on something VERY special, Our latest song in the beautiful voice of @vishalmishraofficial coming soon on @vyrloriginals."

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Even Abhinav shared a similar post on his social media handle. He wrote, "Your guesses were bang on, me and @rubinadilaik worked on something special and can’t wait to bring to you our latest song in the beautiful voice of @vishalmishraofficial coming soon on @vyrloriginals @poojasinghgujral @trumakers #staytuned"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

As soon as the two announced the news, fans went gaga with excitement. One user wrote, “Loook at the pair guys.. They're so perfect," while another one said, “Record breaker for sure."

The song in the music video has been sung by singer Vishal Mishra.

Meanwhile, talking about the couple, both Rubina and Abhinav featured together in Bigg Boss 14 where Rubina happened to win the show. Their chemistry as a couple was absolutely loved in the show by the audience.

For the unversed, the duo have been dating for a few years before they ties the knot in 2018.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal