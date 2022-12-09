  • News
Hrithik Roshan recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022 in Jeddah where he also interacted with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

By SWATI SINGH
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 03:39 PM IST
Minute Read
RSIFF 2022: Hrithik Roshan Interacts With Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan At Jeddah | Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently attended the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, glimpses of which he shared on his social media space. During the festival, he also interacted with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who also graced the red carpet of RSIFF, 2022.

Several pictures, as well as videos, are going viral on social media which saw the Kaabil actor indulging in a conversation with Mahira Khan as the duo attended the closing ceremony of the festival. According to Hindustan Times, Roshan said in a candid interaction with people around him, "Happy to be here. This is incredible. Wow. The size of that stage."

 
 
 
It is pertinent to note that Hrithik and Mahira sat next to each other near the stage, as evident form the viral videos which show them having a fun interaction. While Mahira looked gorgeous in a sleeveless golden-coloured gown which she styled with a shimmery transparent cape over it, the Bang Bang actor looked dapper in a black jacket and matching pants paired with white-coloured shirt and a bow tie. He completed his look with a pair of black shoes.

Not only Hrithik Roshan, but other B-town celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol and more also graced the red carpet of the Red Sea International Film Festival.

