New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Assets of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez were seized by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday. The assets were worth Rs 7.27 crore and were seized in a money laundering case related to the jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The move was taken by the ED following the investigation of the Rs 200-crore extortion case against alleged conman Sukesh. The conman is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

As per ED sources, as quoted by news agency ANI, the seized property is a fixed deposit of Rs 7.27 crore. Months before this, the ED arrested the two main accuse, Pinky Irani with Chandrashekhar, in the Rs 200-crore extortion case. After this, Jacqueline found herself in the middle of a massive controversy, when ED estimated that the actress received gifts worth over Rs 5 crore from the conman using the extorted money.

The ED held Pinky Irani on December 9. Pinki was the one who introduced the conman to the actress. Both Irani and Sukesh were confronted last year in the month of December. During the investigation, the ED asked about their links with Jacquline and also interrogated the accused related to the money laundering operations. Later, it was revealed that Pinky Irani received a whooping amount for introducing Jacqueline to the conman. Earlier, the ED also confronted Irani with Fernandez.

On December 13, the Enforcement Directorate (ED)filed a charge sheet in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in which Bollywood actress Jacquline Fernandez was also involved.

As per the charge sheet by the ED in the matter it is stated that "during the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021. Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings, and a bracelet of multicolored stones and two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper, which she returned."

The ED also said that back on October 20, 2022, the actress was confronted with the conman, where she revealed that Sukesh had arranged private jet trips and her hotel stay on different occasions.

The ED also suspects that apart from Jacqueline, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is also involved in the case.

What was the 'Rs 200-crore extortion case'?

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed an FIR against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who cheated and extorted money from Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh. Aditi's husband Mohan Singh was booked in a case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd in October 2019.

Chandrashekhar, along with his associates, portrayed themselves as central government employees and reportedly took money from Aditi by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail. The conman promised Aditi to get bail for her husband.

Later in September 2021, the Delhi police arrested both the conman and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul for their alleged role in the duping case. So far, 13 people have been arrested by the Delhi police in the connection with the case.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen