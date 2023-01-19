RRR's SS Rajamouli To Direct A Hollywood Film? Here's What We Know

Following the enormous critical and commercial success of RRR in every country, director SS Rajamouli has spoken out about his desire to helm a Hollywood production. RRR most recently took up the Critics' Choice prize for Best Foreign Language Film. At the awards ceremony on Monday in Los Angeles, the movie also took home the Best Song prize for Naatu Naatu. The 80th Golden Globes also recognised Naatu Naatu as the Best Song (Motion Picture).

Rajamouli also had the good fortune to run across renowned Hollywood directors James Cameron and Steven Spielberg at a number of events and award ceremonies in the US. This led to rumours that he would end up directing a Hollywood movie. The Baahubali director of has now responded to the same.

"Back in India, I am the dictator. No one tells me how to make a film. Very probably, my first step will be collaborating with someone. I think it is the dream of every filmmaker across the world to make a film in Hollywood I am no different. I’m open to experimentation," Rajamouli told Entertainment Weekly.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR appear in lead roles in the epic narrative RRR, which is set in pre-independent India and centres on a fierce warrior who crosses paths with a steely cop serving British troops.

Last week, even Jr. NTR had previously expressed his desire to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after which an American journalist introduced him to Victoria Alonso, an executive of Marvel Studios, during the Golden Globes 2023 afterparty. Mark Malkin of Variety reported that the two had a brief conversation.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has said that if the movie wins an Oscar, he and Jr. NTR will likely perform a dance on stage as well. Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards. Seasoned music director MM Keeravani composed the Telugu song which was sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.