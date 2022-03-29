New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt, directed by SS Rajamouli, continues to roar at the box office, collecting over Rs 500 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files is still going strong even in its third week and has managed to collect more than Rs 250 crore worldwide.

The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri shared on his Instagram profile that the movie has earned Rs 262.75 crore worldwide. In the post, he also mentioned that the film collected Rs 8.75 crore in India and Rs 1.55 crore on its third Sunday, which is the 18th Day of its release. He wrote in the caption, “DAY 18. Gratitude. #TheKashmirFiles”. The film has collected approximately Rs 228 crore in India.

Meanwhile, RRR is now called India's biggest blockbuster as the film pulled all the crowd back to theatres around the whole world. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, RRR has set the new benchmark by collecting Rs 500 crore worldwide. He tweeted, “ #RRR is setting new BENCHMARKS... ₹ 500 cr [and counting]... WORLDWIDE GBOC *opening weekend* biz... EXTRAORDINARY Monday on the cards... #SSRajamouli brings back glory of INDIAN CINEMA. Note: Non-holiday release. Pandemic era.” Moreover, RRR has earned Rs 74.50 crore within 3 days and collected Rs 31.50 crore on Sunday.

RRR is a period fictional action drama based on the life of legendary revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The movie features two of the biggest names from the Telugu film industry in the lead roles -- Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also playing pivotal roles in the movie alongside Hollywood actors, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi and is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency in the 1990s. It showcases the true events and tragedy of several real-life characters who witnessed this horrific incident.

