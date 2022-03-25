New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film 'RRR: Rise Roar Revolt' hits the big screen today (March 25). The film has made all the noise among its fans. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and Baahubali 2 was a massive hit and now fans are eagerly waiting to review Rajamouli's RRR. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR in the lead, and Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. It is expected that the film RRR will become one of the highest-grosser of 2022.

Seeing the craze in fans for the film, theater owners have beefed up the security in order to save the screens of cinema halls from over-excited fans. A huge crowd of fans was witnessed outside the theater halls today and reviews of fans have started to pour in. The film has got a thunderous response from the audience.

Check RRR's Twitter review here:

About RRR

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the storyline of the film RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and also features Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody in supporting roles.

