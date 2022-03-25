New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film 'RRR: Rise Roar Revolt' hits the big screen today (March 25). The film has made all the noise among its fans. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and Baahubali 2 was a massive hit and now fans are eagerly waiting to review Rajamouli's RRR. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR in the lead, and Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. It is expected that the film RRR will become one of the highest-grosser of 2022.

Seeing the craze in fans for the film, theater owners have beefed up the security in order to save the screens of cinema halls from over-excited fans. A huge crowd of fans was witnessed outside the theater halls today and reviews of fans have started to pour in. The film has got a thunderous response from the audience.

Check RRR's Twitter review here:

TL is full of with Charan appreciations 🥳🥳 !! Troll chesina vaale appreciate chestunte 🔥🙌

You made it man!!!

Freaking excited to see your Massive performance ❤️‍🔥💃

We love you 3000 @AlwaysRamCharan 🫶😘#ManOfMassesRamCharan #RamCharan #RRRMovie — Pranavi 🅡︎🅒︎ (@AlwaysPranu18) March 25, 2022

#RRRreview #RRR



don't care about Vijay fans for spreading negative reviews

Except vijay fans

Whole kollywood fans support The movie #RRR ❤#RRR = bahuballi 1 and 2 🔥



I want to go second time ❤😍



Fantastic film 💥💥💥



#Vaathi @dhanushkraja — 『பிரபு』 父 வாத்தி 父 (@guruD95) March 25, 2022

When #Ramcharan and #Ntr both are in frame its just like wow every time❤❤❤Bromance at its best...

Their performances

One Naatu Naatu Song

One Interval scene are worth 20 times your money🔥🔥

Paisa Vasool...First Half#RRR #RRRreview #RRRMovie — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) March 25, 2022

Words r not enough to describe the this Film #RRR. Filled with emotions.I have never had a such a good experience watching any movie I have lot lot more to say but right now I'm out words #RRRMoive #RRRreview @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/1pRJQEpyi0 pic.twitter.com/SENH3JSQC4 — Uday (@Uday62488740) March 25, 2022

Bheem's Innocence makes us 😥 n his aggressive side was🔥. 'Tarak' just lived in the character @tarak9999 👏



'Ram' had too many emotions in him and 'Charan' was exceptional in delivering those emotions, IMO this is his best acting till date@AlwaysRamCharan 👏#RRR #RRRMovie https://t.co/g1odvvlqHE — КФVłÐ ЯΛJ ⚡ (@KovidRaj5) March 25, 2022

About RRR

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the storyline of the film RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and also features Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody in supporting roles.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen