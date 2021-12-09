New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Makers of RRR or 'Rise Revolt Revenge' have finally released the trailer of the much-anticipated creation of SS Rajamouli's on Thursday. The film featuring Jr.NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, and Ram Charan will release in theatres on January 7 in 2022.

For the trailer launch Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, and Ram Charan attended the launch event in Mumbai today. Let us tell you that, RRR is a fictional story based on two Indian revolutionaries. RRR's about 3 min trailer revealed a lot about the friendship and struggle between Ram Charan and Jr. NTR but it kept Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt's role a secret.

The 'RRR' trailer opens with great visuals, as a tribal girl is being snatched away from her family by the British, as the movie depicts the pre-Independence era. Jr NTR, who plays Komaram Bheem, is introduced with a spectacular entry, as he is seen training himself while fighting a tiger. As the beast lunges itself at Bheem, he is seen controlling it with a roar.

However, Rajamouli only manages to set the bar higher, as Ram Charan is introduced as a sepoy, under the Britishers. With a jaw-dropping, fierce look, Ram Charan is seen in some intense action sequences as Alluri Sitarama Raju. The focus shifts, so as to introduce the bonding between Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Watch the trailer here:

A few emotional sequences leave the viewers touched with Alia Bhatt as Sita. For an ace director like Rajamouli, who is known for his big-screen spectacles, this film appears no different. While Jr NTR's role is signified by the element of water, and Ram Charan's part role is characterized by fire.

The last action sequence from the theatrical trailer of 'RRR' where they both fight against the British is top-notch as Rajamouli knows how to stir the emotions of the audience.

RRR includes a star-studded lineup apart from lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh