New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: RRR, the magnum opus of SS Rajamouli starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is expected to be released on the OTT platform soon. As per reports, RRR will be released on the OTT platform ZEE 5 and Netflix. Yes! you read that right. The film was a hot topic of debate on social media for obvious reasons and now fans can get even more excited.

As per reports, Zee5 and Netflix have bought the digital distribution rights to the film, with Netflix distributing the Hindi-dubbed version and Zee5 releasing the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions. Internationally, the film will be available on Netflix in Hindi, English, Korean, Portuguese, Turkish, and Spanish.

RRR OTT Release Date:

All though, the OTT platforms have not made any official announcements but it is likely that the picture will be available on OTT platforms beginning of June that is the very first week, most likely on June 3rd, 2022. You must note that an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

As per standard rules, any movie after 75 to 90 days of release in theatres is allowed to stream on the online streaming platform. Reportedly, e Network has purchased RRR’s digital and satellite rights for Rs 300 crore.

RRR has broken all the box office records in India and worldwide. SS Rajamouli's lifetime collection currently stands at 255.04 crores in India. The period drama is the highest-grossing Indian film since the pandemic began in 2020 and the third-highest-grossing overall. It has minted over ₹ 1000 crores worldwide.

RRR is a period action drama film directed by S. S. Rajamouli and written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad was released in theatres on March 25. The story of the film takes place during King Rama’s reign. Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran play supporting roles in the film.

