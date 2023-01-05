RRR Tickets Sold Out At US' Beyond Fest In 98 Seconds: 'Never Been A Screening Like This'

RRR has taken Indian cinema to new heights and the craze for SS Rajamouli's directorial is not ending. Apart from India, RRR received massive praise worldwide and has been winning the audience's hearts globally. Recently, the tickets for RRR at the world’s biggest IMAX theatre got sold in 98 seconds.

RRR will be screened at Los Angeles’s Chinese Theatre as a part of the Beyond Fest initiative. The official Twitter page of Beyond announced this news and wrote, "It’s official and it’s historic. @RRRMovie sold out the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX in 98 seconds. There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film before because there has never been a film like RRR before. Thank you @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani.”

Earlier, SS Rajamouli won the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Awards 2022 and the video from the event went viral on social media.

RRR has also received 5 nominations in the Critics Choice Awards--Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

Announcing the news, the RRR team wrote, "Another day, another big milestone for RRR... #RRRMovie is nominated in 5 categories for the prestigious @criticschoice awards!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

The movie received nominations in the Golden Globes Award 2023 in two categories - Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. Moreover, RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' has been shortlisted in the Academy Awards in the 'Best Orignal Song' category.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker revealed that he is working on the script for the film's sequel. According to India Today, at an event in Chicago, Rajamouli said, "My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about ‘RRR 2’ and he's working on the story.”

"Of course, for me, it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have,” he added.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role, along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the pivotal role.