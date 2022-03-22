Hyderabad | Jagran Trending Desk: SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is set to hit the theatres on March 25 after all the roadblocks put out by the COVID-19 pandemic. As craze of the film rages on even prior to its release, a theatre in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam has put up barbed wires and fences to prevent anyone getting too close to the big screen. The film, which is reported to be a magnum opus stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt among others in pivotal roles.

The theatre incharge said, "Two top stars are going to be cast in the same film, whole theatre will be very chaotic."

“The previous administration faced a lot of difficulties due to fans. 'RRR' has 2 top actors who have a massive fan following. Earlier when 'Pushpa' was being screened here, due to heavy crowd the screen got damaged. That's why we're putting up this fencing,” the theatre incharge added.

#AndhraPradesh | A film theatre in Srikakulam puts up barbed wires & fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to the screen, ahead of the screening of #RRRMovie



📸ANI pic.twitter.com/0Jfas2RQe2 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) March 22, 2022

Earlier, SS Rajamouli, while talking about his love for mythology, said while talking to reporters," I am deeply influenced by mythology. Including it in my projects has always been a very sub-conscious decision because I grew up in my childhood listening to the stories of mythology from my grandparents."

He added, " It is completely embedded in my blood. Whatever goes in, comes out. I have so much input of mythology, it comes out in my stories in different forms. I feel very proud of it."

For the unversed, Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma