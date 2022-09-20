RRR, The Kashmir Files Top Contenders For India's Official Submission To Oscars?

THE BUZZ around the 95th Academy Awards has started and there has been discussion around India's official submission to the Oscars. Now, as per the latest reports, the Film Federation of India has started watching movies for India's official entry to the Oscars. The biggest hits of 2022 RRR and The Kashmir Files are being considered for the official entry, along with the Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, an official announcement regarding India's official entry for the Oscars can be expected from the Film Federation Of India before October 1. He tweeted, "Since September 16th, Film Federation of India jury members are watching Indian movies for #Oscars Indian official entry..An announcement is expected October 1st week or before..#RRR , #TheKashmirFiles and #Shyamsingharoy are some of the movies under consideration.."

RRR received a lot of praise from the West. Director SS Rajamouli revealed that he did not expect such an amazing response from the Wet for RRR. The movie stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. RRR became a blockbuster at the box office and has been trending all over the world on the OTT platforms. Both the leads Ram Charan and Jr NTR made it to the Oscar prediction list and were one of the top contenders to win the 'Best actor' award.

Recently, director SS Rajamouli opened up about the criticism of showing Britishers as the villains in RRR.

“In the beginning of the film, you see the disclaimer card. Even if you miss it, it’s not a history lesson. It’s a story. The audience in general understands it. If a British is playing the villain, they understand that I am not saying all the Britishers are villains. If my heroes are Indians, they understand that all Indians are heroes. In this film, a particular guy is a villain and a particular guy is a hero. They automatically understand," Rajamouli said as quoted by The Indian Express.

Talking about The Kashmir Files, the movie became one of the most successful Bollywood films in 2022. Moreover, the movie showed an amazing performance at the box office despite its less budget. The Kashmir Files also became the first Hindi film to cross Rs 250 crores in India in the post-pandemic era. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Shyam Singha Roy is a period romance film, starring Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. The movie focuses on the theme of reincarnation and is set in the 1970s.