New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: November started on a good note in the entertainment industry as SS Rajamouli has dropped the first glimpse of his much-awaited movie RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead while Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

The 45-second-long teaser opened up on bruised Komaram Bheem and fiery Alluri Sitarama Raju. The teaser also gave a glimpse of Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt's fierce characters.

Taking to RRR Movie's Twitter handle, makers, dropped the teaser and wrote, "The era of #RRRMovie has just begun! Presenting the much anticipated #RRRGlimpse. Let's together bring back the glory of Indian cinema. In cinemas from 7th Jan 2022."(sic)

Here have a look:





Earlier, the makers planned to unveil the first glimpse of the Pan-India film with a grand event in Mumbai on October 29. However, due to the sudden demise of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, makers postponed the event.

The film is based on the lives of two freedom fighters played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. RRR will release in theatres on January 7, 2022, and to promote the film team of RRR have planned to conduct multiple events across the nation in the coming months.

Recently India Today quoted Rajamouli speaking about his experience working with Bollywood stars Ajay and Alia. He said, "Working with stars like Ajay sir and Alia was easy for me. I knew Ajay sir as he had done the remake of my film Son Of Sardaar (2012). He was also gracious to unveil my film Makkhi (the Hindi version of Telugu blockbuster Eega). He does not even go to his caravan. He sits outside the shooting area, looking at me continuously. If I look at him, he would be like ‘do you want me sir’ and he would be on the sets. Alia kept buggering the direction department to get her lines so she can get her lines and diction right. I did not have any kind of difficulty in working with any of them."

RRR is produced by DVV Danayya on a huge budget of Rs 450 crore. A few months ago, the makers unveiled the first song Dosti on the eve of Friendships Day.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv