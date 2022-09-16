'RRR' Stars Jr NTR And Ram Charan Named Top Contenders To Win 'Best Actor' At Oscars 2023

The dynamic duo are in contention to win the Oscar for Best Actor. (Image Credits: Instagram/SSRajamouli)

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, ‘RRR’ shattered various records at the domestic and global box-office. The film starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn continues to stay in the news, months after its release. Recently, Jr NTR made headlines after he was named by Variety Magazine as one of the top contenders to win the trophy of ‘Best Actor’ at the Academy awards 2023.

And now, Jr NTR’s co-star, Ram Charan has also made it to the list. In a recent update, the ‘Rangasthalam’ star entered the coveted list and made it to number 36. He is preceded by Jr NTR.

Several fans took to social media sites to express their excitement over their idol making it to the big list. One Twitter user wrote, “Oscars 2023 Best Actor Contender @AlwaysRamCharan. Thankyou @Variety. #ManOfMassesRamCharan #RamCharanForOscars.” Another wrote, “Senior Member Of Hollywood Critics Association. 15 Years Of Experience As Oscar & Emmys Awards Analyst. Has to Make Corrections in the Predictions for ONE MAN. After the Demand of Audience, PEOPLE's CHOICE enters @Variety 's Predictions”

Notably, Ram Charan’s performance in Rajamouli’s epic drama received huge appreciation since its release in March this year. ‘RRR’ has been breaking box office records and gathering a cult following of its own and is now getting attention for the “chemistry” between its two male protagonists.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is set in 1920, and revolves around a fictional tale of two revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) and their fight against the colonial Raj.

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film ‘RC15’. The film has been directed by Shankar Shanmugham. The action drama will see the ‘RRR’ star pair up once again with his ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ co-star, Kiara Advani.

The film is expected to hit the theaters in 2023.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR recently announced that he will soon be collaborating with ‘KGF’ filmmaker Prashanth Neel for a high-voltage action-drama.