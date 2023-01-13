'RRR' Star Ram Charan Says He Wants To Work In Hollywood Too, 'It’ll be a great synergy'

South superstar Ram Charan recently opened up about his willingness to work in Hollywood. The statement came after he and the entire team of RRR won big at the Golden Globes. RRR's song Naatu Naatu was announced as the winner in the Best Song category at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

According to Indian Express, in an appearance on the long-running DP/30 series hosted by David Poland, Ram Charan was asked if he would want to work in Hollywood. To this, the RRR star said, "Who doesn’t want to be a Hollywood actor?" He further noted, "The world is coming together, it’s becoming one, and I feel cinema is also going to be known as ‘global cinema’."

"It’s no longer Hollywood or Bollywood, all the woods are going to burn out. (There should be) exchange of culture, exchange of talent… I really want all your directors to experience us as actors, and I would like to do the same. It’ll be a great synergy," he continued. The actor also revealed that he has meetings lined-up with American Studios.

Charan was also questioned on how, despite Hollywood being more dependent on IP and franchises, the Indian cinema industry is still primarily star-driven. He replied, "We all have to work hard to keep that alive, people can bored of us, and we have to be aware of that and not take even a single day for granted on shoots… Especially in India, it’s not just what you do on screen, but also what we reflect on our characters off-screen as well. It’s pretty difficult to maintain that image on the screen and off screen, keeping it almost the same."

Not only did Ram Charan express his interest in working in Hollywood, his co-star, Jr NTR, recently told Variety that he’d love to work on a Marvel project, but said that he has had no conversations about this yet.