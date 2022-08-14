'RRR' Star Jr NTR To Be Named A Contender For Oscars? Here's What We Know

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has taken the world by storm. The movie was well received by both Indian and western audiences. Moreover, the movie earned over Rs 1000 crore at the box office and is still winning the hearts of many after its OTT release. Now RRR has recieved more recognition as Variety Magazine added RRR in their list of the possible contender for the Oscars.

Variety Magazine has added RRR to its possible Oscar prediction list of 'All Contenders' (Unranked-Alphabetical) in the 'Best Picture' category. Moreover, the magazine also added Jr NTR to the (Unranked-Alphabetical) Best Actors category list.

It's almost impossible to get nominated with top hollywood stars in the contenders list, still it's a proud moment for a fan to see @tarak9999 up there, love u anna ❤❤ . All thanks to @ssrajamouli garu🙏🏾 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/QRfkhShE7x — Vijay (@ntr9090) August 13, 2022

Earlier, Rajamouli interacted with The Gray Man's director virtually and said that he was surprised to see a good reaction from the west about RRR. "Yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West". He further added, "A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn't think I could make films for Western sensibilities. I never believed myself. So when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it, and word of mouth started spreading, when the critics started giving out good reviews, yes I was really, really surprised," he said.

After speaking to Rajamouli, Russo Brothers took to Twitter and expressed their happiness. Russo Brother tweeted, "Such an honour getting to meet THE great S.S. Rajamouli…" To this, Rajamouli replied, "The honour and pleasure are mine.. It was a great interaction. Looking forward to meet and learn a bit of your craft."

Earlier, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson called RRR 'awesomely outrageous roller coaster'. Sharing a GIF from RRR, Scott Derrickson wrote, "To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie— what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it."

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role, along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The movie also stars Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. RRR is set in the pre-independence era and tells a fictionalised story of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.