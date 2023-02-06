‘RRR’ Star Jr NTR Requests Fans Not To Ask Him Updates Of His Future Projects, Here's Why

South superstar Jr. NTR created waves at the box office with his smashing performance as 'Bheem' in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' alongside Ram Charan. The actor is all set to reunite with Telugu filmmaker Koratala Siva for his upcoming project, currently titled NTR 30.

With a massive fan following across the globe, fans of Jr NTR have taken over social media demanding fresh updates on his upcoming ventures. However, addressing the matter, Jr NTR ardently requested his fans not to barge him with questions regarding his upcoming film as it creates a lot of pressure on the cast and crew.

Jr. NTR will be marking his second collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva for 'NTR 30' after their film title 'Janatha Garage.' The upcoming film of the two is expected to be officially launched later this month and thus will go on the floors next month. However, fans of Jr NTR seemed to get restless and have been constantly asking for updates on social media for weeks.

On Sunday, Jr NTR was seen speaking at the pre-release event of his brother Kalyan Ram's film 'Amigos' where NTR requested his fans not to keep any demands for updates. In the video, Jr NTR can be seen speaking, "Sometimes, when we're working on a film, there isn't much information to share. We can't keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis."

He further said, "As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker. Due to the pressure, sometimes we end up sharing an update that doesn't have much value which upsets the fans even more."

Jr NTR further added that there are a lot of actors in the industry facing similar pressures from the audience which is not healthy. He thus added, "If there's an update, we will share it with the fans first even before we share it with our wife at home. This is only because we understand how important you are all. Only if there's an update worth sharing, we will share it first with you all."

Jr NTR recently returned from the Oscar campaign for his film 'RRR' where he joined filmmaker SS Rajamouli and co-star Ram Charan on the campaign run in the US.

His latest release 'RRR' created havoc in the box office smashing many records and bagging tons of national and international accolades. 'RRR' is based on a fictional story set in the 1920's pre-independent era of India and the lives of two real heroes played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

The film also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran in prominent roles.