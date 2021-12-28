New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits as SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are going to grace the couch. The star cast will promote their upcoming Pan India movie RRR, Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil.

Recently, Sony Television's official Instagram account dropped several promo videos, and seeing this, we can say that not just the audience, even the star cast of RRR and director SS Rajamouli had a blast. In one of the videos, Krushna aka Sapna, dressed in south Indian attire, enters the stage. He gifts everyone idlies and then tells Alia that he liked her film 'Kapoor and Sons', hinting at her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Next, he asks, "When can we expect the sequel?". Confused Kapil asks what sequel, to this he replies, 'Kapoor and Bhaus'. As soon as these words spill out from his mouth, NTR and Ram crack into laughter while Alia sits speechless.

In another video, Kapil introduced a game to the guests, which is a kind of Chinese Whisper but with headphones on. Kapil reads out a dialogue to Alia, and then she has to mouth it to Ram and so on. As Alia mouthed "zindagi jhandwa phir bhi ghamandwa" to Ram, she cracked up, but the fun got top-notch when it was Ram’s turn to pass it on to Jr NTR. While Ram tried to mouth the dialogue to NTR, the latter said, “Zindagi jalwa, woh theek hai. Uske baad?" As soon as he said this, everyone broke into laughter.

After watching all the promos, one can say that TKSS's team has carefully planned the script and worked very hard to entertain the guests and audience.

