New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: SS Rajamouli's RRR is hitting the headlines once again, and this time the makers have unveiled a very special song from the upcoming movie. On the eve of Friendship Day 2021, filmmaker Rajamouli has shared the first music video titled 'Dosti'.

Dosti is composed by MM Keeravani, which is sung by five singers, namely Anirudh Ravichander, Amit Trivedi, Vijay Yesudas, Hemachandra and Yazin Nizar, in five different languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The music video shared by the filmmaker Rajamouli featured the five singers, a composer and superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Rajamouli captioned the video as "This Friendship day, witness the coming together of 2 powerful opposing forces - Ramaraju & Bheem #Dosti Music Video (sic)."

Here have a look at the post:

Here have a look at the Hindi version of Dosti:

Talking about RRR, the film is based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, which will be essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.

Lately, the filmmaker released the making video of RRR and thanked the RRR team for their contribution to the film. He also thanked the fans for their showering love on the posters of RRR.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Thank you all for the wonderful reception for the Making Video of #RRRMovie.. It is almost like as if we released the trailer itself. Lot of appreciation for me but actually I was occupied with shooting and post production. 2 months of hard work was put in by @ssk1122 and @vamsi2087 @trulypradeep of @WallsAndTrends. The accolades belong to them. Thank you @achurajamani, @rblaaze, @rockstaradityaz for the captivating music, rap and lines respectively. @SrinivasGMovie for all the innovative angles to capture the making footage (sic)."

RRR is helmed by SS Rajamouli and bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment. Apart from Ram and Jr NTR, the film will also star Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Raj Steveson. The film will hit the silver screens on October 13, 2021, that is, on the eve of Dusshera.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv