New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer film RRR has been in the news ever since the director announced the film starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and others. To keep the momentum high, the filmmaker has now dropped a making video of the RRR and has reconfirmed the release date of the film. The film will hit the silver screens during the eve of Dusshera, that is, on October 13, 2021.

Sharing the making video on his social media handle, SS Rajamouli wrote, "A glimpse into the making of @RRRMovie Hope you all love it.:) (sic)." The behind-the-scenes video of magnum opus shows Rajamouli, the technical crew and actors in action. Also, it showed the crew and Rajamouli's elaborate planning to set up the massive sets and direct intense action scenes.

After seeing the video, it can be touted Rajamouli has left no stones unturned to outdo the success of his previous film, Baahubali: The Conclusion. It is the first big-budget movie that has confirmed its release amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. With the release of RRR, many have pinned their hopes that it will revive the business of the Indian film industry that suffered a massive loss after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Recently, Jr NTR and Ram Charan has resumed the shooting of RRR in Hyderabad to wrap up the final leg of the schedule. The makers are expected to wrap up the shooting by mid-August. During this schedule, Alia Bhatt is also expected to shoot with Ram Charan. As the release date is nearing, the makers have started with the production and post-production of the film.

Talking about RRR, a period of action drama about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (essayed by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (essayed by Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

