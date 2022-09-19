RRR: Ranveer Singh Poses With Rubina Dilaik And Rohit Shetty At Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Grand Finale

Rohit Shetty, who is currently busy shooting for his stunt-based reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, recently shot for its grand finale in Mumbai. Rohit, along with the contestants of the show, were spotted arriving on the sets of the show on Sunday.

Taking to her social media account, ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner and television star Rubina Dilaik shared images from the last day of shoot. What was noteworthy was the presence of Ranveer Singh, who will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial, ‘Cirkus’, this December.

Reportedly, Ranveer, along with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde arrived at the season finale for the promotion of their upcoming comedy-drama. Taking to her Instagram account, Rubina shared the pictures along with a caption, “Couldn’t have asked for a better Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi with the amazing @itsrohitshetty Sir and my star crush @ranveersingh and the entire cast of #Cirkus2022.”

Fans couldn’t keep calm and started expressing their excitement in the comments section of the ‘Shakti’ star’s profile. One user wrote, “Ranveer rubina n rohit sir,” another wrote, “Can't wait for the episode.”

Rubina, who shot to fame post her stint in Colors’ original show, ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki,’ became a househole name for her portrayal of a transgender on the show. She was later seen in Salman Khan-hosted reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 14, where she won the trophy, defeating celebrity-singer Rahul Vaidya.

Rubina is also busy shooting for another reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ Season 10. The show, which also features stars like Nia Sharma and Shilpa Shinde, is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty will be wrapping up work on his upcoming film ‘Cirkus’. The movie will mark Rohit’s second outing with ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ star Ranveer Singh, who he had previously collaborated with on the 2018-film ‘Simmba’. The movie also starred Sara Ali Khan.