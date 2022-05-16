New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The waiting days are over for RRR fans! Yes, SS Rajamouli's period drama starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be having its digital premiere on Netflix on June 2nd. The OTT giant shared the news on its official Insta handle on Monday. RRR will be streaming in Hindi on the streaming platform.

Netflix in a post wrote, "Did you hear that ROAR? THAT'S US SCREAMING IN EXCITEMENT! 😱🤯😱🤯😱😳RRR is coming to Netflix in Hindi and WE. ARE. READY.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Meanwhile, the film is also set to premiere on OTT platform Zee 5 Premium in all south languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, the Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer is not available for free on ZEE5. To view it, the audience will need to spend around Rs 200 (or less if you’re a new ZEE5 subscriber). ‘RRR’ is available as Transactional Video on Demand or T-VOD content. ZEE5 has chosen the Video-on-Demand or pay-per-view approach to maximise its earnings from RRR.

RRR was a massive success as it garnered Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. RRR became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film, beating Aamir Khan's PK. managed to enter the Rs. 1000 crore club.

RRR is a period action drama film directed by S. S. Rajamouli and written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad was released in theatres on March 25. The story of the film takes place during King Rama’s reign. Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran play supporting roles in the film.

Posted By: Ashita Singh