New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ram Charan is endeared by his fans and now they have another reason to shower their love on the actor. Telugu cinema superstar showed a touching gesture towards his Ukrainian bodyguard, Rusty. Rusty was Ram Charan’s bodyguard when the actor was shooting for his film RRR in Ukraine. In the video shared on Twitter, Rusty opened up on how Ram Charan helped him and his family financially during the war and reached out to find out if he was okay.

BA Raju, the publicist and producer, shared the video on his Twitter account. He wrote in the caption, “#RamCharan has helped a security officer in Kyiv, Ukraine, who previously operated as his personal security member during #RRR’s shoot in Ukrainian. @AlwaysRamCharan”. In the video, the bodyguard said, “Hello everyone. My name is Rusty. I was a bodyguard for Ram Charan when he was shooting in Kyiv, Ukraine. A few days ago, Ram Charan reached out to me and asked about me and my family. He asked if there’s anything that he could do to help. I told him I have joined the military. He sent money to my wife and asked me to take care of my family. It’s very kind of him."

#RamCharan has helped a security officer in Kyiv, Ukraine, who previously operated as his personal security member during #RRR’s shoot in Ukrainian @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kAi4OmmIZd — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) March 19, 2022

The team of RRR shot the song ‘Naato Naato’ in Ukraine, and the team shared many pictures and videos on their Instagram page as well. They also shared a video after the wrap up of a two-week-long schedule in Ukraine. In the caption, they wrote, “Wrapped up a two-week-long electrifying song schedule in #Ukraine ! #RRRMovie #RRR”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

Hindustan Times reported that Rajamouli enquired about the people who had worked with them in Ukraine. Rajamouli said, “I did enquire about the well-being of the people who had worked with us while we shot in Ukraine. Some of them are fine, and some, I need to still get in touch with. We’re hopeful of making contact soon.”

RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, will release on March 25, 2022, and the movie is directed by S.S Rajamouli.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav