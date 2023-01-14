‘RRR Not A Bollywood Film’: SS Rajamouli's BIG Statement At US Screening After Golden Globe Win

After the massive win at the 80th Golden Globes Awards, the magnum opus 'RRR' has been creating roars across the globe as it did at the box office. Amidst the ongoing buzz and success of the film, the director of 'RRR' has given a strong statement quoting 'RRR' film to not be a Bollywood creation.

According to Republicworld, the director attended the screening with the Directors Guild Of America, where SS Rajamouli said, "RRR is not a Bollywood film, it is a Telugu film from the south of India where I come from, but I use the song to move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music and dance."

He further said, "I just use those elements to move to story forward… If at the end of the film, you say I didn't feel it like three hours, then I know I am a successful filmmaker."

Recently, RRR's top hit blockbuster song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Song (Motion Picture) Award at the 80th Golden Globes, where in the film the song celebrates the spirit of dance and friendship between the lead stars of the film including Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Composed by veteran musician MM Keeravani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, the energetic song beat out competition from the likes including Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift.

'RRR' helmed by SS Rajamouli was released on March 25 and was a blockbuster at the box office earning more than Rs 1200 Crore and also gaining a positive review from the critics and movie goers.

Also featuring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameos, the story of 'RRR' tells the tale of a fearless warrior who comes face to face with a steely cop serving for British forces set in the pre-independent era of India.