The makers of RRR started the birthday celebration of actor Ram Charan a little early, and on the eve of the actor's birthday, they revealed the bold and fierce look of Ram Charan in Alluri Sita Ramaraju's avatar.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The highly-anticipated film, RRR, has now unveiled the fierce look of Alluri Sita Ramaraju, the character played by superstar Ram Charan. The makers of RRR started the birthday celebration of actor Ram Charan a little early, and on the eve of the actor's birthday, they revealed the bold and fierce look of Ram Charan in Alluri Sita Ramaraju's avatar.

Have a look at the poster:

Isn't he looking fierce in it?

In the poster, Ram Charan is giving all the brave look. He donned an orange dhoti and is carrying a bow in his hand. Ram Charan's iconic beard is helping him in giving the fierce look for the poster.

Ram Charan also shared the post with the caption, that read, "Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju"

Talking about Zanzeer actor's birthday, he is going to turn 36 on March 27. Well, it looks like the makers of RRR gave a perfect gift to his fans ahead of his birthday.

This is not the first time when the makers of RRR came out with a birthday surprise for the cast of the film. Earlier, on actress Alia Bhatt's birthday, the makers unveiled her first look as Sita. In the first look, Alia was donning an orange saree and was looking gorgeous as ever in the messy braided look.

Director SS Rajamouli shared the first look of Alia as Sita with the caption, that read, "Strong-willed and resolvent #Sita’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaabhatt as #Sita to you all :).”

What do you think about Ram Charan's new look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju? Do let us know in the comment section.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma