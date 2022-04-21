New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Entertainment is a vital part of our daily lives and entertainment in our country is often termed equivalent to the cinema, TV shows, or digital shows. After battling with covid in the last two years, cinemas were brought back to theatres. Films such as The Kashmir Files, RRR, KGF 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Spider-Man No Way Home played vital roles in attracting audiences back to movie theatres. Watching films in theatres is a different emotion however, the pandemic has brought many changes to the lifestyle of people as they now seek comfort and want everything on tip of their fingers. Theatres may be packed with spectators now but there are many who are eagerly waiting for all those Box office blockbuster movies to stream on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney, Amazon Prime, and ZEE 5 soon.

For all those eagerly waiting for the above-mentioned movies to stream on OTT soon, here's a full list that contains the film, its OTT release date and the platform on which it will stream.

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's blockbuster movie will stream on the OTT platform ZEE 5. Although, the official date of the digital stream is not announced by Zee yet. It is most likely that The Kashmir Files will hit OTT in the second week of May.

RRR

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be released on ZEE 5 and Netflix. Its speculated date of release is in June.

KGF Chapter

Helmed by Prasanth Neel and starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles, this blockbuster movie that shattered every box office record will release on Amazon Prime and its speculated release date is May 27.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest hit starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari and Vijay Raaz will stream on OTT giant Netflix on April 26.

Spider-Man No Way Home

Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest and biggest release after the pandemic starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch is expected to release on Disney+Hotstar and its speculated date of release is in May 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh