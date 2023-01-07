RRR: Jessica Chastain Lauds SS Rajamouli's Directorial, 'Watching This Was A Party'

RRR has taken Indian cinema to a new height and the craze of the film is not ending. The movie is still receiving love and praise from the audience internationally and has won many awards as well. Now, the film has gained appreciation from the Oscar winner and Academy winner Jessica Chastain.

Sharing a video of the 'Naatu Naatu' song on Twitter, Jessica wrote, "Watching this film was such a party."

Jessica Chastain is known for films like Interstellar, Zero Dark Thirty, and It Chapter 2, among others. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'.

Talking about RRR, the tickets for the movie at the world’s biggest IMAX theatre got sold in 98 seconds. RRR will be screened at Los Angeles’s Chinese Theatre as a part of the Beyond Fest initiative.

Moreover, SS Rajamouli won the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Awards 2022. RRR has also received 5 nominations in the Critics Choice Awards--Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

The movie also received nominations in the Golden Globes Award 2023 in two categories - Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. Moreover, RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' has been shortlisted in the Academy Awards in the 'Best Orignal Song' category.

SS Rajamouli earlier revealed that he is working on the script for the film's sequel. According to India Today, at an event in Chicago, Rajamouli said, "My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about ‘RRR 2’ and he's working on the story.”

"Of course, for me, it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have,” he added.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role, along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the pivotal role. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.