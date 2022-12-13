RRR Is Now The Highest Grossing Indian Film Of All Time In Japan; Beats Rajinikanth’s 24-Year-Old Record

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film ‘RRR’ has been making waves internationally. The film, which was released in Japan on October 21, has smashed yet another record. According to reports, ‘RRR’ has beaten Rajinikanth’s ‘Muthu’ in box-office collections and has become the highest grossing Indian film in Japan.

The record for the Biggest Indian film in Japan was held by Rajinikanth’s ‘Muthu’ for nearly 24 years now. The film’s box office collection stood at JPY 400 million. Reportedly, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer has managed to cross that number over the weekend to emerge as the top Indian film in Japan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

‘RRR’ has collected JPY 403 million so far, according to a report in Tollywood.net. The film is still running successfully in Japanese theaters.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli continues to campaign for ‘RRR’ in international awards. On Monday. ‘RRR’ received two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards 2023; for Best Picture and Best Original song (Non-English) categories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

Taking to his social media account, SS Rajamouli expressed his gratitude and thanked the audiences for their unwavering support. “Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team…Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support through out,” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter.

The official Twitter page of ‘RRR’ wrote, “We are very grateful to share that #RRRMovie made it to the nominations of #GoldenGlobes for the Best Picture – Non-English Language & the Best Original Song.”

Jr NTR, who starred as Bheem in the film, took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards! Congratulations to all of us… Looking forward.”

Notably, ‘RRR’ is one of the highest grossing films in India of all time, and collected over Rs 1200 crore in its lifetime worldwide collections. The film starred Ram Charan, Jr NTR in the lead roles and also featured Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.