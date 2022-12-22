  • News
RRR In Oscars: Jr NTR, Ram Charan-Starrer ‘Naatu Naatu’ Song Shortlisted For Oscars; Fans Hail SS Rajamouli

Jr NTR and Ram Charan featuring song 'Naatu Naatu'from RRR shortlisted in Oscars in Óriginal Song'category

By Piyali Bhadra
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 10:49 AM IST
Minute Read
Naatu Naatu song glimpse from SS Rajamouli's RRR (Image Credits:@absolutlychandu/Twitter)

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has turned out as a magnum opus, where the period action drama is on the roll. Receiving a huge opening and collection at the box office, the film has acclaimed tons of accolades and nominations on national and international platforms.

The period action drama is achieving new heights almost every day now, where after the film's entry in the Golden Globe nominations, the film has now bagged its Oscar nomination as well. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan featured song, 'Naatu Naatu' has been shortlisted in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.

Elated by the news, the official announcement was made via the Twitter handle of the film, where the makers wrote, "Here we go… #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! THANK YOU everyone for supporting us throughout our journey #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie"

The Twitterazzi was instantly flooded with fan sites congratulating the makers and cast of the film, where a social media user wrote, " Finally you made it happen, @ssrajamouli sir..You gave everyone hope and Only one step behind the success... Congrats You are really the pride of India...Hope RRR will get the Best picture and best director Nomination." Whereas another wrote, "Most celebrated - Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to be listed in Oscar's Shortlist. Let's hope for the final nomination." Check out more.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has already won three awards at the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle for 'Best Foreign Language Film, 'Best Cinematography', and 'Best Score/Soundtrack.' Expressing their gratitude, the makers also thanked the platform on their official social media handles.

RRR starred Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles and is a cinematic adaptation of the lives of two revolutionaries portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Bankrolled by the D.V.V. Danayya banner, the tunes for the drama were given by M.M. Keeravani, whereas Sreekar Prasad was the editor of the film.

