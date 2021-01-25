RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt starrer film to release in October. Read on to knowmore about SS Rajamouli's magnum opus film

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! The upcoming magnum opus RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt among others have a got a release date. The film which is helmed by SS Rajamouli is going to hit the theatres this year in October.

Taking to the official Twitter page of RRR makers shared the new poster of the upcoming film and announce the release date. The post read, "This October 13, witness Fire and Water wave come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before. The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS... #RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR."

Here have a look:

This October 13, witness Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊🏻



The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!!



THE RIDE BEGINS...#RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR pic.twitter.com/SawlxK34Yi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 25, 2021

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram handle and announced the merry news to her fans who are eagerly waiting for the film. She wrote, "Get ready for RRR, in cinemas on 13.10.2021"

A few weeks ago Alia Bhatt who has been learning Telugu for the film, gave her shots for the film in Hyderabad. This film will mark her debut in South Indian Industry. In the film, the 27-year-old actress will be seen romancing Ram Charan while Jr NTR will be romancing Olivia Morris.

RRR is a fictional story about India's freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The film which is helmed by Rajamouli is being produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

