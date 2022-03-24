New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most anticipated film of 2022, ‘RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt’ is all set to hit the theatres on March 25. It is the period action-drama based on the life of legendary revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is a fictional story of these revolutionaries who fought against British rule.

The film has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was supposed to release in July 2020, then got postponed to January 7, 2022, and now it will finally release on March 25, 2022.

RRR will be released on a huge scale in multiple languages including, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Bollywood Hungama reported that RRR is expected to release on more than 8,000 screens worldwide. While the movie will be played in around 3,200 screens in Hindi, the screen count is between 3,000 to 3,500 in other languages. Moreover, the film will release in around 1,750 screens overseas.

RRR is made in such a way that the audience can enjoy its visual grandeur on screen. Apart from the wide-scale release, RRR is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema. The movie will also have the largest release on IMAX screens worldwide, in more than 100 theatres. It is also available in 3D and 2D.

According to Bollywood Hungama, RRR's duration is 3 hours and 1 minute after the makers removed a sequence of around 5 minutes. The first half of RRR is lengthier, as it's around 1 hour and 38 minutes long.

All the moviegoers can book RRR's movie tickets on BookMyShow or PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

RRR was officially announced in 2018, and the producer, DVV Danayya, revealed that the budget of the movie is between Rs 400 to Rs 450 crore. However, the budget of the movie increased due to postponing the release date multiple times.

Due to the huge budget of the film, the Andhra Pradesh government gave permission to the management of all the theatres in the state to increase Rs 75 per ticket over and above the admission rates for all classes for a period of 10 days from the date of release of the movie.

RRR, directed by S.S Rajamouli, features two of the biggest names from the Telugu film industry in the lead roles -- Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also playing pivotal roles in the movie alongside Hollywood actors, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav