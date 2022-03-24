New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the massive success of the Baahubali franchise, S.S Rajamouli is back with one of the biggest films of India, RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. From Maghdheera to Eega to Baahubali, S.S Rajamouli has directed many blockbuster high budgeted movies. Now, his upcoming movie, RRR is also the talk of the town because of its massive budget.

In 2018, RRR was officially announced, and the producer, DVV Danayya, revealed that the budget of the movie is between Rs 400 to Rs 450 crore. The film was supposed to release in 2020, but it got delayed multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the budget of the movie also increased due to postponing the release date multiple times.

Rajamouli's last film Baahubali-The Conclusion released in 2017 was made on a budget of Rs 250 crore and grossed Rs 1796.56 crore worldwide. It became the highest grossing film in India. The previous installment of the franchise, Baahubali-The Beginning, was made on the budget on Rs 180 crore and collected approximately Rs 586 crores worldwide.

Moreover, RRR has two superstars in the lead role, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and the talented Bollywood stars, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are playing the crucial character in the movie. The Hollywood actors, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody are cast to play a pivotal role in the film. The movie is also being heavily promoted all over India, where many stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar have been part of the promotions. Looking at the powerful star cast and the promotions of RRR, the budget of the movie must have hiked up even more.

Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) told the media, "We received an application from the RRR team. According to the information, the producers have spent Rs 336 crore on the film, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew." The government gave permission to the management of all the theatres in the state to increase an amount of Rs 75 per ticket over and above the admission rates for all classes for a period of 10 days from the date of release of the movie.

RRR is the period action drama based on the life of legendary revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is a fictional story of these revolutionaries who fought against British rule. It will release in theatres on March 25 in five languages- Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav