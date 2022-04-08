New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt, directed by SS Rajamouli, continues to roar at the box office even after two weeks of its release. The film has shown a spectacular performance at the box office not only in India but also worldwide. The movie has collected over Rs 900 crore worldwide and over Rs 200 crore in India.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, RRR has collected Rs 969.24 crore worldwide. On Day 14, the film earned Rs 14. 58 crores. RRR beats Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan lifetime earnings and will become the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned in his tweet the RRR is the second Hindi film to hit 'Double Century' in the post-pandemic era. The movie has collected Rs 203.59 crore.

#RRR is second #Hindi film to hit DOUBLE CENTURY [post pandemic]... Absence of major film/s this weekend will boost its biz... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6.50 cr, Wed 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 203.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/0jKek854Cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2022

Here is the box office collection of RRR worldwide:

Week 1

Day 1: Rs 257.15 crore

Day 2: Rs 114.38 crore

Day 3: Rs 118.63 crore

Day 4: Rs 72.80 crore

Day 5: Rs 58.46 crore

Day 6: Rs 50.74 crore

Day 7: Rs 37.20 crore

Total: Rs 709.36 crore

Week 2

Day 8: Rs 41.53 crore

Day 9: Rs 68.17 crore

Day 10: Rs 82.40 crore

Day 11: Rs 20.34 crore

Day 12: Rs 17.61 crore

Day 13: Rs 15.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 14.58 crore

Total: Rs 969.24 crore

RRR is a period fictional action drama based on the life of legendary revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film stars two of the biggest names from the Telugu film industry in the lead roles, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have also played pivotal roles in the movie alongside Hollywood actors, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav