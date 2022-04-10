New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: SS Rajamouli's much-talked-about film RRR, has hit the major milestones as the film entered the Rs 1000 crore club worldwide just after two weeks of its release. The super-hit film features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others. So far, only two films Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have crossed 1000 crore globally.

The information of RRR entering the Rs 1,000 cr club was shared by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. Taking to Twitter, Manobala wrote, "#RRRMovie enters the PRESTIGIOUS ₹1,000 cr club." He also tweeted, " ₹1000 cr+ club Indian movies. #Dangal #Baahubali2 #RRR."

Take a look at the Tweet here:

#RRRMovie enters the PRESTIGIOUS ₹1,000 cr club. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 9, 2022

Besides Manobala, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted on Saturday, "[Week 3] refuses to slow down, RRRock-solid on [third] Fri... Continues to attract substantial footfalls in mass circuits... Expect higher numbers today and tomorrow [third Sat and Sun]... Fri 5 cr. Total: ₹213.59 cr. #India biz."

Take a look at the post here:

#RRR [Week 3] refuses to slow down, RRRock-solid on [third] Fri... Continues to attract substantial footfalls in mass circuits... Expect higher numbers today and tomorrow [third Sat and Sun]... Fri 5 cr. Total: ₹ 213.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/UdMlOySZxx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2022

The lead of the film Ram Charan also expressed his gratitude to his fans in Britain for the success of RRR. The film garnered huge appreciation at the UK box office during its opening weekend.

"A special thank you to our UK fans for showering us with so much love and support. It is this love and affection that makes us who we are and drives us to work harder and present you all with good films. I have both vacationed and filmed in the UK several times and it has always been a great experience,” Ram Charan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

About RRR

RRR is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. RRR is a multilingual film and is based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film is one of the fastest films to step into the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen