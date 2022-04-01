New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: SS Rajamouli's magnum opus and one of India's most expensive films ‘RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt' took the global box office by storm. Now, RRR has earned approximately Rs 600 crores worldwide and is heading towards Rs 700 crore mark. The film is also doing well in the Hindi market. Even after doing good business on the weekend, the film did not fall much on Monday.



According to the Box Office India, RRR approximately earned approximately Rs 11.50 crore on Thursday. The first week is the highest post the pandemic with a total of 131.50 crore nett, Box Office India mentioned. Film critic Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet that RRR is highest grossing film in Week 1 in the post pandemic era.

#RRR reboots and revives biz in mass circuits... Nears *Week 1* biz of #Sooryavanshi [₹ 120.66 cr] in *6 days*... HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [Week 1; post pandemic]... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr, Wed 13 cr. Total: ₹ 120.59 cr. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EbSh3mTkJO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2022

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan in his tweet mentioned that RRR has collected Rs 672.16 crore worldwide in six days, and the film is marching towards the Rs 700 crore mark worldwide.

#RRRMovie WW Box Office



Marching towards ₹700 cr gross mark.



Day 1 - ₹ 257.15 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 114.38 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 118.63 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 72.80 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 58.46 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 50.74 cr

Total - ₹ 672.16 cr#RamCharan #JrNTR #SSRajamouli — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 31, 2022

The success of RRR is special, as it has generated success in spite of many difficulties. Here's the net box office collection of RRR (Hindi):-

Day 1, Friday: Rs 20 crores

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 24 crores

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 31.5 crores

Day 4, Monday: Rs 17 crores

Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 15 crores

Day 6, Wednesday: Rs 13 crores

Day 7, Thursday: Rs 12 crore (early estimate)

Net Collection: Rs 131.5 Crore (approximately)

RRR is a period fictional action drama based on the life of legendary revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The movie features two of the biggest names from the Telugu film industry in the lead roles -- Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also playing pivotal roles in the movie alongside Hollywood actors, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav