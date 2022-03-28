New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Rise Roar Revolt, RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn is roaring at the box office in India and worldwide. From the opening day itself, RRR proved that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is here to rule the box office. In its first weekend only, Jr NTR's and Ram Charan's latest release has earned a whopping Rs 500 crore at the box office worldwide and is still going strong.

RRR is now termed as India's biggest blockbuster as the film single-handedly pulled all the crowd back to theatres and not just in India but in the whole world. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal that the film has raked in Rs 500 crore at the box office.

#RRR is setting new BENCHMARKS... ₹ 500 cr [and counting]... WORLDWIDE GBOC *opening weekend* biz... EXTRAORDINARY Monday on the cards... #SSRajamouli brings back glory of INDIAN CINEMA. Note: Non-holiday release. Pandemic era. pic.twitter.com/ztuu4r9eam — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2022

His tweet read, "#RRR is setting new BENCHMARKS... Rs 500 cr [and counting]. WORLDWIDE GBOC *opening weekend* biz... EXTRAORDINARY Monday is on the cards... #SSRajamouli brings back glory of INDIAN CINEMA. Note: Non-holiday release. Pandemic era (sic)."

#RRR #Hindi is SENSATIONAL, biz jumps on Day 3... FIRST *HINDI* FILM TO CROSS ₹ 30 CR IN A SINGLE DAY [pandemic era]... Mass centres EXCEPTIONAL... SupeRRRb trending gives hope for a STRONG Day 4 [Mon]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr. Total: ₹ 74.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zuYKz90RF6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2022

Meanwhile, at the Indian box office, RRR earned Rs 31.50 cr on Sunday while the film is still going houseful. The film that had released right after the restrictions were eased had made approximately Rs 76 crore in its first weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Day 3 earning of RRR and wrote, "#RRR #Hindi is SENSATIONAL, biz jumps on Day 3... FIRST *HINDI* FILM TO CROSS ₹ 30 CR IN A SINGLE DAY [pandemic era]... Mass centres EXCEPTIONAL... SupeRRRb trending gives hope for a STRONG Day 4 [Mon]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr. Total: ₹ 74.50 cr. #India biz."

RRR directed by SS Rajamouli is his biggest film after Baahubali and Baahubali Conclusion. RRR is a fictional war drama based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Alluri Seetharama Raju, Jr NTR was seen essaying the role of Komaram Bheem.

Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR also features Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. The film's music is given by MM Keeravani, cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar, and editing by A Sreekar Prasad.

Posted By: Ashita Singh