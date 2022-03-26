New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-anticipated film of the year RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt finally hit the theaters on March 25. The movie that stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles garnered massive appreciation from the audience. SS Rajamoulis rolled out RRR five years after he released Baahubali 2. In the international market, the film RRR has got a phenomenal start, especially in the USA. Meanwhile talking about the Indian market, the film started with a bang in the Hindi belt, whereas in southern states, it has created a storm at the box office. Several cinema halls in Andhara Pradesh also declared the first day of the show as housefull.

Talking about numbers, then SS Rajamouli's directorial garnered more than 20 crores in the first day in Hindi. However, the exact figures are still awaited. As per initial trends, the film earned 25 per cent more than what was predicted. On the other hand, the early estimates of its collection in the southern states look promising as well.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala during a conversation with News18 pegged the box office opening at Rs 200 to Rs 250 crores worldwide.

“In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone, we are expecting an opening of Rs 100 crore gross. The ticket prices are hiked with fan shows costing between Rs 500 and Rs 1000. Even Governments of both states have permitted theatres to hike ticket rates for shows in multiplexes and single screens with ticket costs crossing Rs 400. About 95 percent of the theatres in the states are playing RRR this weekend. So Rs 100 to 110 crores is expected on RRR’s opening day," Ramesh Bala was quoted as saying by News18.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned 3,198,766 dollars in the USA, whereas in the UK the film earned 38,313 pounds (Around 2.40 crore as per Indian currency).

Taking to Twitter, Taran wrote, "RRR’: IT’S A TSUNAMI… #RRR takes an EARTH-SHATTERING START in the USA… Preview screenings [Thu]…" He also gave exact numbers of international earnings of the film.

About RRR

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, whereas Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody play pivotal roles. The plot of the film is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The movie has been produced by the D.V.V. Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments. Initially, the movie was scheduled to hit theaters in 2020. However, due to the Covid pandemic, its release was deferred several times.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen