RRR At Golden Globe Awards 2023: Here Are SS Rajamouli’s Competitors In The Best Original Song And Best Foreign Film Categories

Mon, 09 Jan 2023 03:51 PM IST
One of Hollywood’s biggest nights, The Golden Globe Awards 2023 will be held on January 11, 2023. For Indians, it will be a special night to watch out for as one of Indian cinema’s highest grossing films ever, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ will be in contention for an award in two categories.
‘RRR’, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film released theatrically in March 2022 and went on to collect over Rs 1100 crore worldwide.
SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film ‘RRR’ will be competing at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 in Best Picture - Non-English Language category as well as in the Best Original Song. Take a look at the other nominees in the category:
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)
All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Decision To Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
Best Original Song- Motion Picture
Carolia (Where The Crawdads Sing)
Music by: Taylor Swift
Lyrics by: Taylor Swift
Ciao Papa (Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio)
Music by: Alexandre Desplat
Lyrics by: Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro
Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
Music by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice
Lyrics by: Lady Gaga, BloodPop
Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Music by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
Lyrics by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
Naatu Naatu (RRR)
Music by: M.M. Keeravani
Lyrics by: Chandrabose
Notably, ‘RRR’ released worldwide in March in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film narrates the story of a pre-Independence fictional era woven around two real Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
‘RRR’ has already bagged a number of awards at the global stage, including a Saturn Award and a New York Film Critics Circle award.
The ceremony for Golden Globe Awards will be held in Los Angeles on January 10.